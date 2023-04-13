Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, MMM, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 112,774 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,953 contracts, representing approximately 895,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
