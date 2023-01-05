Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, FDX, ABBV

January 05, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 135,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 32,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 17,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 30,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

