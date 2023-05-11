Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, CPRX, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 98,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) options are showing a volume of 9,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of CPRX. Below is a chart showing CPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 1,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, CPRX options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Institutional Holders of MGF
Funds Holding AZUL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.