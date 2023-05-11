Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, CPRX, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 98,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) options are showing a volume of 9,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of CPRX. Below is a chart showing CPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 1,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

