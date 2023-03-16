Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, COST, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 183,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,430 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 232,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, COST options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cash Dividend
JACK Average Annual Return
KWT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.