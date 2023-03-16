Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, COST, SCHW

March 16, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 183,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,430 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 232,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

