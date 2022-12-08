Markets
BYND

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BYND, NET, C

December 08, 2022 — 03:51 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 68,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 244.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 87,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 28,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 260,234 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 62,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

