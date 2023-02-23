Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BYND, BKNG, SAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 71,806 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 228.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,831 contracts, representing approximately 583,100 underlying shares or approximately 184.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 12,092 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 102.9% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,000 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

