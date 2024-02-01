Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BXP, MO, TDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), where a total of 7,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 706,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 37,288 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 5,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,000 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1025 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1025 strike highlighted in orange:
