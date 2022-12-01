Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BXMT, FSLR, FCNCA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), where a total volume of 13,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.1% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,800 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 26,367 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) options are showing a volume of 631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BXMT options, FSLR options, or FCNCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
