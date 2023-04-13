Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, ORCL, TAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 4,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 35,520 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 7,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 6,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
