Markets
BURL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, ORCL, TAP

April 13, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 4,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 35,520 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 7,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 6,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, ORCL options, or TAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 ONCY Options Chain
 RALS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BURL
ORCL
TAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.