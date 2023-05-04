News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, IDCC, PENN

May 04, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 8,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 875,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 899,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) options are showing a volume of 2,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 16,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies.
More articles by this source ->

