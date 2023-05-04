Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, IDCC, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 8,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 875,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 899,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) options are showing a volume of 2,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 16,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
