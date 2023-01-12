Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BTU, APLS, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 16,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 3,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 394,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,994 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
