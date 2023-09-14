Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BPMC, ZG, QLYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC), where a total of 2,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 435,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 2,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,391 contracts, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
