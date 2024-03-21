Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, MS, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 4,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 71,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 22,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, MS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

