News & Insights

Markets
BLK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, MS, FSLR

March 21, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 4,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 71,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 22,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, MS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FSAC shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding DPST
 VBF YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
MS
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.