Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, LVS, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 557,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 17,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 9,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,500 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

