Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, LVS, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 557,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 17,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 9,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,500 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, LVS options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
PETZ Average Annual Return
SMG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.