Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIIB, ADM, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 16,778 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 20,334 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, ADM options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Akamai Technologies 13F Filers
WH Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of HUYA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.