Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIIB, ADM, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 16,778 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 20,334 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

