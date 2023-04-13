Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBY, TSLA, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 24,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 115,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 27,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, TSLA options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ENLK Videos
WRTC Options Chain
CNCK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.