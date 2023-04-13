Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBY, TSLA, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 24,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 115,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 27,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

