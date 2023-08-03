Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BBY, GT, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 8,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 870,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 18,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 48,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 7,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,800 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, GT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
