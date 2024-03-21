Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAC, PANW, JCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 250,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 21,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 52,491 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 5,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 28,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

