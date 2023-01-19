Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAC, LVS, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 219,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 23,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 8,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,384 contracts, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
