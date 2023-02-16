Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAC, CNMD, FOUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 144,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 1,909 contracts, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 4,244 contracts, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

