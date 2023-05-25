Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, GS, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 38,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,064 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 517,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 29,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GS options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.