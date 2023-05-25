Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, GS, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 38,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,064 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 517,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 29,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, GS options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of TSRO
PANA Options Chain
SEB Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.