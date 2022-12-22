Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AZO, MMM, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 87,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2350 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 32 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2350 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 48,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
