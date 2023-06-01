Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, TSN, ROL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 13,517 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 25,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 6,778 contracts, representing approximately 677,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, TSN options, or ROL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HARP market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLU
Funds Holding OMED
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.