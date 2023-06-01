Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, TSN, ROL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 13,517 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 25,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 6,778 contracts, representing approximately 677,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

