Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXON, DISH, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total volume of 2,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 284,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 36,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 15,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXON options, DISH options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
