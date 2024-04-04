Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, ABBV, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 5,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 864,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 42,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 25,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

