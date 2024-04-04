News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXNX, ABBV, ROKU

April 04, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), where a total of 5,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of AXNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 864,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AXNX. Below is a chart showing AXNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 42,355 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 25,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
