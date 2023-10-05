Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AX, UI, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 46,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 666.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 3,154 contracts, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares or approximately 434.5% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 544,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 190.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 23,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AX options, UI options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.