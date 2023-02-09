Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, WMT, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 931,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 24,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 7,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, WMT options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.