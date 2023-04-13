Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, QCOM, MAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 11,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 33,297 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And MediaAlpha Inc (Symbol: MAX) options are showing a volume of 474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of MAX. Below is a chart showing MAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, QCOM options, or MAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

