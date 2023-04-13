Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, QCOM, MAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 11,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 33,297 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And MediaAlpha Inc (Symbol: MAX) options are showing a volume of 474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of MAX. Below is a chart showing MAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, QCOM options, or MAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETF Fund Flows
RDN market cap history
Institutional Holders of WSBF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.