Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, LRCX, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 45,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 179.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 133.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 158,120 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

