Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, AZO, COF

May 11, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

May 11, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 41,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 528 contracts, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares or approximately 44% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2560 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

