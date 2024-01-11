Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ATMU, LNG, FTAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), where a total of 1,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 6,138 contracts, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 2,800 contracts, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

