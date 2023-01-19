Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APPS, PNC, ALLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 13,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 18,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 41,922 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, PNC options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
