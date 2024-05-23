Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANET, LRCX, TTC

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,455 contracts, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) options are showing a volume of 6,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
