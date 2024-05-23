News & Insights

Markets
ANET

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANET, LRCX, TTC

May 23, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 25,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,455 contracts, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) options are showing a volume of 6,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, LRCX options, or TTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DRCO Videos
 PPT market cap history
 Funds Holding QED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
LRCX
TTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.