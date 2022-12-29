Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CALM, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 952,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 41,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 11,150 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

