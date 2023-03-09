Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, EL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 609,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 53,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 495,116 contracts, representing approximately 49.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 55,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 11,015 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
