Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMRK, RTX, HUBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK), where a total of 692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 137,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 43,630 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,100 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,261 contracts, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMRK options, RTX options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
