Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMR, STNG, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 9,193 contracts, representing approximately 919,300 underlying shares or approximately 53% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 95,384 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
