Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMR, ADBE, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 11,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 420.5% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 282,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 59,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 89,844 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 243% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMR options, ADBE options, or IOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IWM YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCCR
TSBK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.