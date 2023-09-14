Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMR, ADBE, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 11,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 420.5% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 282,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 59,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 248.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 89,844 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 243% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, ADBE options, or IOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

