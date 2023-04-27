Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, COOP, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 10,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 2,965 contracts, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 52,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

