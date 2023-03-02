Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, OZK, SQ

March 02, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 367,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 35,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 4,661 contracts, representing approximately 466,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 81,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, OZK options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

