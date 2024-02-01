Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, GME, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 715,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 92,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 21,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 131,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 10,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

