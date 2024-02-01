Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, GME, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 715,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 92,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 21,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 131,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 10,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GME options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TEL Insider Buying
NAZ Dividend History
GD Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.