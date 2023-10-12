Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, GM, MHK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 28,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 64,242 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 6,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 3,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 382,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

