Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, MPC, APPN

September 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 2,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 431,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 16,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 937 contracts, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

