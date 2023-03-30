Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, XOM, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 39,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 76,576 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 25,025 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
