Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALGN, MU, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 14,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 144,216 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 8,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 41,424 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
