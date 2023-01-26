Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, JWN, COP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 7,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 24,329 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 20,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,600 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, JWN options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HEAR Split History
REM Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of AGIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.