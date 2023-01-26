Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, JWN, COP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 7,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 24,329 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 20,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,600 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, JWN options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

