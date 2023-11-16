Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKRO, ISRG, WCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 6,445 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 644,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 9,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 954,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 2,403 contracts, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, ISRG options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

