Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, DKNG, SAGE

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 58,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 6,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIG options, DKNG options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
