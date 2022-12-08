Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, UAL, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 14,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 56,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 4,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 111,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

