News & Insights

Markets
AGX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGX, LULU, MDB

September 21, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.5% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 16,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, LULU options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PEG YTD Return
 Skyworks Solutions YTD Return
 ERIE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGX
LULU
MDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.