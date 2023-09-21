Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGX, LULU, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.5% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 16,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, LULU options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.